Boris is 'right man' for Brexit: Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday exuded confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he is a "right man" for effectively carrying out Brexit.

Trump made the remarks during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Biarritz city of France.

"He needs no advice. He's the right man for the job. I've been saying that for a long time. Didn't make your predecessor very happy but I've been saying it for a long time," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31.

Trump has publicly expressed his displeasure against the European Union. In April, US President slammed the bloc, saying the commission is a "brutal" trading partner.

During his visit to the UK early this month, Trump's security adviser John Bolton had said that Trump wants to see a successful Brexit.

Johnson had held a telephonic talk talked to Trump. The two leaders discussed Brexit, trade and economic issues, his office said. (ANI)

