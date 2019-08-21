Boris Johnson calls India-Pak to resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally through dialogue

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): While making it clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the UK views Kashmir issue as a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

During a telephonic conversation, earlier on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed the current situation in Kashmir along with the importance of the India-UK partnership.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the current situation in Kashmir," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir is one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally," the statement read.

"He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue," it added.

The telephonic conversation came against the backdrop of the Indian government's historic decision to revoke of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

"Prime Minister Modi began by congratulating the Prime Minister on his appointment," 10 Downing Street said.

The two sides agreed on the importance of the partnership and the need to build on it further, particularly through trade and economic ties and through the "living bridge that links our countries".

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of the UK-India partnership and the need to build on it further, particularly through trade and economic ties and through the living bridge that links our countries," the statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi said there are immense possibilities for the UK and India which would increase prosperity in both countries," it added.

The telephone conversation came ahead of the G7 meeting in France that is scheduled to take place over the weekend, where the two leaders will meet for the first time since Johnson became the Prime Minister of Britain.

Therefore their discussions also covered the summit in Biarritz and the issue of importance to both nations.

"Ahead of the G7, the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi agreed on the importance of working together to tackle climate change and other threats to biodiversity. They looked forward to meeting at the summit this weekend to discuss this and other issues," the statement read.

Meanwhile, 10 Downing Street did not mention any other issues discussed between the two leaders, the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi tweeted that the topics also included the fight against terrorism that has plagued all parts of the world, including India and Europe.

In this context, Modi drew his British counterpart's attention to the vandalism by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements outside the Indian High Commission in London during the Independence Day celebrations last week.

Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission.

Followingly, Modi, on his part, stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence, and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State or ISIS. (ANI)