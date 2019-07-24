Boris Johnson officially becomes UK Prime Minister

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Beginning a new chapter in the British politics, Boris Johnson on Wednesday officially became the Prime Minister of the country, following the official step down of his predecessor Theresa May.

Johnson visited Buckingham Palace where he met Queen Elizabeth II for over half an hour. The Royal family tweeted an image of Johnson with the queen and confirmed that he has been asked to form the government, reported CNN.

'The Queen received The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP in an Audience this afternoon and requested him to form a new Administration,' the tweet read.

[{552b0a2e-a246-477d-803f-52944f795422:intradmin/boris_johnson__tweet.JPG}]

In his first statement as the 77th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Johnson said, "My job is to serve you, the people," he says. "The people are our bosses.

"That work begins now. Thank you very much," Johnson said as he wrapped up a speech before posing in front of the door to Number 10 alone and waving to reporters.

Johnson on Tuesday had won the race to become the head of the conservative party after securing 92,153 votes to his rival Jeremy Hunt's 46,656 votes. 1,60,000 grassroots Conservative party members across the UK had voted to choose the next occupant of 10 Downing Street after May's departure.

Earlier today, Theresa May made her farewell speech outside 10 downing street, flanked by her staff and her husband. In her speech, May noted that "much remains to be done," and says that securing Brexit is "the immediate priority."

"My final words are of sincere thanks. I want to thank the British people. Thank you for putting your faith in me and giving me the chance to serve," said May.

"I hope that every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure that there are no limits to what they can achieve," she added. (ANI)

