Boris Johnson threatens rebel conservative MPs with snap election

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday threatened to call early general elections if his party loses a crucial vote on a possible delay of Brexit.

The statement made in this regard by Johnson outside Downing Street was intended to pressure rebel lawmakers in his own party to pull back from supporting legislation, which, if passed, would force the government to delay the country's departure from the European Union so as to prevent a no-deal Brexit scenario.

A government official, requesting anonymity, said that Johnson has told his cabinet that he would seek to hold a general election on October 14 if lawmakers vote against the government on Tuesday, reported The New York Times.

In addition, the rebel lawmakers in the party have been told that they would be expelled from the parliamentary party and barred from standing as a conservative at any future elections if they support the emergency no-deal legislation, reported CNN.

Nonetheless, rebel conservative lawmakers, along with the opposition are expected to support the legislation. "The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of No Deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No Deal is not in the national interest," Labour MP Hilary Benn wrote on twitter. (ANI)

