UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo)

Boris Johnson to cut short US trip after court rules his parliament suspension 'unlawful'

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:14 IST

London [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): After the Supreme Court of UK ruled that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament until October 14 was 'unlawful', the Prime Minister will be flying back to his country after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly.
CNN quoted a government source as saying that the Prime Minister will fly back to the UK on Tuesday night after his speech at UNGA.
The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament until October 14 was "unlawful."
The unanimous decision, which upheld a ruling from Scotland's highest civil court, essentially rules that Johnson lied to the Queen when he asked her to suspend or "prorogue" Parliament, reported CNN.
Announcing the findings, Supreme Court President Lady Hale said Johnson's advice to the Queen "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."
Hale said that prorogation was "extreme", came about in "exceptional circumstances", and that no evidence showed why such a long suspension was necessary.
Shortly after the development broke out, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the ruling shows that the Prime Minister had acted wrongly and should "consider his position" in view of the same. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:26 IST

We will have trade deal with India soon: Donald Trump

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India and US will have a trade deal very soon, said US President Donald Trump during a media interaction following his bilateral with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:05 IST

UNGA: Trump supports women empowerment, yet stands firm against abortion

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump championed women's empowerment during his UN General Assembly speech here on Tuesday, yet also reaffirmed his administration's stand against abortion.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:02 IST

Modi meets Trump for bilateral in New York

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump for a bilateral on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:36 IST

India calls out Pakistan's misuse of UNHRC to peddle fabricated...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Tuesday deplored the "repeated misuse" of the UNHRC platform by Pakistan to peddle its fabricated narrative on the Kashmir issue, and urged Pakistan to address the issue of gross human rights violation against ethnic minorities in Sindh, Balochistan, and P

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:23 IST

No responsible government should subsidise Iran's bloodlust:...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Iran's "provocative behavior" in the Middle East would invite tightened sanctions by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, while calling on the nations around the world to act against the country's "bloodlust".

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:21 IST

In UNGA speech, Trump urges countries to protect their data

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday highlighted that the United States is taking steps to protect its data and security, urging countries to do the same during his address at the UN General Assembly here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:58 IST

New York: Awareness campaign launched over human rights...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has launched an awareness campaign in New York City to highlight the alarming human rights violation in Balochistan. This comes as world leaders gather in the city to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:55 IST

19 dead, more than 300 injured after 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes POK

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 24 (ANI): At least 19 people were killed while more than 300 were injured after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:30 IST

China has broken promises on trade: Trump at UNGA

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of breaking its promise to the international community of adopting "promised reforms" following its admission to the World Trade Organisation, and said the country has instead embraced an economic model depende

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:08 IST

Future does not belong to globalists but patriots: Trump at UNGA

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): The future does not belong to globalists but to patriots, said US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:05 IST

New York: After displaying bonhomie in Houston, Modi-Trump to...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): After showcasing the close bond shared between them at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are slated to meet for a bilateral here today on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:04 IST

...But they both have to want it: Trump on mediation between...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan while making it clear that he would do so only if both the countries agreed to the mediation.

Read More
iocl