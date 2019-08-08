Boris Johnson to hold election after Brexit if lawmakers sink government

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would call a snap general election in the days following Brexit if lawmakers attempt to sink his government with a vote of no confidence, a UK newspaper reported on Thursday citing unidentified senior aides to the PM.

The senior aides said that they expect that Johnson will face a confidence vote soon after parliament returns from its extended summer break in September, Financial Times reported, as cited by Sputnik News Agency.

"If there must be a general election, then it will be days after" Britain leaves on 31st October with or without a deal," an aide said.

In his address to the nation after becoming PM, Johnson had promised to take Britain out of the EU by October 31, albeit it may prove harder if considered the dwindling majority of the conservative party. In a recent by-election in the UK -- which was one of the earliest tests of Johnson's popularity -- the Conservatives faced the defeat and their parliamentary majority was reduced to just one, reported Euronews.

Johnson was appointed the British PM after he comfortably won the Conservative Party leadership election in July. (ANI)

