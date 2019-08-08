British PM Boris Johnson
British PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to hold election after Brexit if lawmakers sink government

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:41 IST

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would call a snap general election in the days following Brexit if lawmakers attempt to sink his government with a vote of no confidence, a UK newspaper reported on Thursday citing unidentified senior aides to the PM.
The senior aides said that they expect that Johnson will face a confidence vote soon after parliament returns from its extended summer break in September, Financial Times reported, as cited by Sputnik News Agency.
"If there must be a general election, then it will be days after" Britain leaves on 31st October with or without a deal," an aide said.
In his address to the nation after becoming PM, Johnson had promised to take Britain out of the EU by October 31, albeit it may prove harder if considered the dwindling majority of the conservative party. In a recent by-election in the UK -- which was one of the earliest tests of Johnson's popularity -- the Conservatives faced the defeat and their parliamentary majority was reduced to just one, reported Euronews.
Johnson was appointed the British PM after he comfortably won the Conservative Party leadership election in July. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:54 IST

Pak calls for 'utilising all options' after India revoking Art. 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for "utilising all options" after the revocation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:51 IST

Israeli PM lays cornerstone for new homes in West Bank

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday laid the cornerstone for hundreds of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank and pledged to build more.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Twin blasts in east Afghanistan injure nine

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Two consecutive explosions injured at least nine people, including two police personnel, in Khost city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Khost province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Haider Adil said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:13 IST

Explosion at Russian military base, 2 dead

Moscow [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI): At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a military base in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Thursday, country's Defence Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:35 IST

EU asks India, Pak to hold dialogues to resolve disputes

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday asked India and Pakistan to hold dialogues for the peaceful settlements of bilateral disputes that have emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:34 IST

One killed after 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 8 (ANI): One woman was killed after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Taiwan on Thursday, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:53 IST

Samjhauta Express not suspended: India

Attari [Punjab], Aug 08 (ANI): Amid reports that Pakistan has suspended Samjhauta Express, Indian Railways on Thursday maintained that the train service has not been suspended.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:53 IST

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed not released: Pakistan dismisses media reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 08 (ANI): Denying media reports, Pakistan on Thursday said Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has not been released.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:44 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express, bans Indian films

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): A day after deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday stepped up its offensive by suspendikng the Samjhauta Express train that runs between the two countries and banning Indian films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:05 IST

London: Police officer in 'serious' condition after being...

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday said that one of its police officers is in a serious but stable condition after he was attacked with a machete by a driver who was pulled over in Leyton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express services amid escalating tension: Reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): After deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday suspended the operations of the Samjhauta Express, the four-decades-old train service between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani media has reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:36 IST

Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz taken into NAB custody

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More
iocl