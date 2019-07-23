Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of Britain after defeating Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative party's leadership contest.

Boris, who is the former Mayor of London and British Foreign Secretary, will succeed Theresa May as the British PM and the head of Conservative party, securing 92,153 votes to Jeremy's 46,656 votes, reported CNN.

"Today the campaign is over and the work begins," Johnson said in a speech immediately after the results were announced Tuesday.

1,60,000 grassroots Conservative party members across the UK had voted to choose the next occupant of 10 Downing Street after May's departure.

May was forced into resigning after losing the support of her cabinet, many of whom were fed up with her inability to secure the UK's departure from the European Union (EU).

Throughout his leadership campaign, Johnson was vocal about his willingness to exit the EU without a deal, setting October 31 as the final dateline for the departure. (ANI)

