Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister in London on Tuesday
Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister in London on Tuesday

Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:57 IST

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of Britain after defeating Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative party's leadership contest.
Boris, who is the former Mayor of London and British Foreign Secretary, will succeed Theresa May as the British PM and the head of Conservative party, securing 92,153 votes to Jeremy's 46,656 votes, reported CNN.
"Today the campaign is over and the work begins," Johnson said in a speech immediately after the results were announced Tuesday.
1,60,000 grassroots Conservative party members across the UK had voted to choose the next occupant of 10 Downing Street after May's departure.
May was forced into resigning after losing the support of her cabinet, many of whom were fed up with her inability to secure the UK's departure from the European Union (EU).
Throughout his leadership campaign, Johnson was vocal about his willingness to exit the EU without a deal, setting October 31 as the final dateline for the departure. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:12 IST

Trump gifts cricket bat to Khan, accepts invite to visit Pak

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Donald Trump presented Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with a cricket bat, along with a picture of former US president Dwight Eisenhower during the meeting at the White House here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:46 IST

Afghanistan demands clarification on Trump's remarks

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan on Tuesday sought clarification on US President Donald Trump's statements regarding their nation, which were made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:27 IST

Bilaterally there will never be resolution of Kashmir issue: Pak PM

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told an American news outlet that there will never be a resolution to the Kashmir issue bilaterally and asserted that the US and President Trump can play a "big part" in mediation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:24 IST

N Korean state media releases pictures of Kim inspecting...

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 23 (ANI): North Korean state media on Tuesday released images showing its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting what is touted to be a submarine in the making at a warehouse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:23 IST

South Korean fighter jets fire warning shots at Russian military aircraft

Seoul [South Korea], July 23 (ANI): South Korean fighter jets on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft after it allegedly violated the country's airspace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:27 IST

Pakistan China's vassal, Khan is Xi's jester, says ex-Pentagon official

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): An ex-Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, warned the United States against falling prey to Pakistan's latest bid to revive relations, stating that the South Asian country's Prime Minister Imran Khan did not seek a new partnership, but aimed at continuing a pattern of dup

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:50 IST

Pak was subversive, going against us: Trump on cancelled $1.3bn aid

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, US President Donald Trump strongly criticised Islamabad for its behaviour which led to the cancellation of US aid amounting to USD 1.3 billion to the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:02 IST

US lawmaker tells Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure for...

New York [USA], July 23 (ANI): US Representative and Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot L. Engel, on Monday told Pakistan to first take "concrete and irreversible steps to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure" on its soil to hold "meaningful" dialogue with India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:02 IST

Washington Post dedicates entire supplement highlighting...

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): As minorities group of Pakistan held multiple demonstrations outside the White House to protest against the oppression by Islamabad, the US media widely covered their dissent, with Washington Post dedicating an entire supplement highlighting issues that minorities in Ka

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:08 IST

Kashmir is a bilateral issue, US ready to assist: State Dept

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Hours after President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for third-party mediation on Kashmir issue, US State Department on Monday said that the matter is a bilateral issue concerning Islamabad and New Delhi, however, Washington is "re

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:43 IST

US slaps sanctions on Chinese oil company for importing oil from Iran

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): The US on Monday slapped sanctions on China's state-run oil company for allegedly violating Washington's restrictions on dealing with Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:03 IST

Syria: 20 killed in airstrikes on rebel-held city

Idlib [Syria], July 23 (ANI): Atleast 20 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in airstrikes on a busy market in the rebel-held city in northwestern Syria on Monday.

Read More
iocl