UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the House of Commons in London on Monday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the House of Commons in London on Monday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Boris Johnson's second bid for snap election rejected

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:59 IST

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a fresh blow after his second attempt to force an early election in the country failed to garner the required two-thirds majority.
As Johnson tabled a new motion in the House of Commons, 293 MPs voted for the motion, short of the 434-mark required to trigger a snap election. As many as 46 parliamentarians dissented, CNN reported.
Following the vote, Johnson attacked the opposition parties, asserting they wanted to delay Brexit again.
"I earlier urged the House to trust the people but once again the opposition think they know better," he told the House.
"They want to delay Brexit yet again...Not only have they refused to choose the way ahead, they have now twice denied the British people their say in an election," the Conservative Party leader said.
The UK government has now prorogued Parliament for five weeks. MPs will not resume their duties until October 14, only 12 days before the UK exits from the European Union.
"Now the House will be suspended until mid-October," Johnson said while hoping that the Opposition would use the time "to reflect".
Johnson asserted that his government will not delay Brexit "any further" and said he will "strive to get an agreement in the national interest".
The developments have rattled the ruling Conservative Party government, which is struggling to eke out an agreement with the Opposition over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
Last week, British MPs rejected a motion tabled by Johnson to dissolve the Parliament and call for a snap election on October 15 after the opposition backed the bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, causing a huge headache to the government, which is now without a working majority. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:31 IST

CIA informant extracted from Russia confirmed Putin 'personally'...

New York [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): In a stunning revelation, an informant from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who was extracted from Russia in 2017 had confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had "personally ordered and orchestrated" Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:15 IST

Indian community forging deep people-to-people ties with Iceland: Kovind

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 10 (ANI): The Indian community in Iceland are forging deep people-to-people relations with the Nordic country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:36 IST

After offering to resume talks with US, N Korea fires...

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 10 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, in the latest such launch in the last few months, according to the South Korean military.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:28 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with Singapore senior minister

Singapore, Sept 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Singapore senior minister Teo Chee Hean here and "discussed the challenges and opportunities of a changing world".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:45 IST

To achieve land degradation neutrality, PM Modi bats for global...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the international community to set up a global water action agenda as the central theme to achieve land degradation neutrality.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:50 IST

UNHRC 'disturbed' about violent protests in HK, calls for...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was "disturbed" by incidents of increasing violence associated with the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and urged authorities to respond to any acts of violence with restraint.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:28 IST

Climate change a global threat to human rights: Bachelet

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that climate change is a rapidly growing and a global threat to human rights and underlined that incidents like forest fires raging in the Amazon is "burning up our future".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:32 IST

2009 attack's memory alive, 10 Sri Lankan players opt out of Pak tour

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In yet another reminder to Pakistan that it should take stern action against terror groups operating from its soil, 10 Sri Lankan cricket players on Monday chose to opt-out of the upcoming tour to the South Asian country citing security concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Amazon fires: UN rights chief calls on Amazonian countries to...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the South American countries of Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil to ensure the implementation of longstanding environmental policies to prevent future tragedies of the scale of recent Amazon f

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:26 IST

Modi, his Nepalese counterpart to jointly inaugurate...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli will jointly inaugurate the India-Nepal cross-border petroleum pipeline on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:50 IST

India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to realise enormous...

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their shared commitment to fully realise the enormous potential of their bilateral relations. The discussions in this regard were held during the sixth Joint Ministerial Commission chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar an

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:20 IST

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: Jaishankar

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian government will not shy away from taking bold decisions and work towards reforming the corporate sector to make it more accountable, responsible and innovative in the long run, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Read More
iocl