Bosnia and Herzegovina: 29 injured in fire at refugee camp

Velika Kladusa [Bosnia and Herzegovina], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 29 people sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a refugee camp located in the northwestern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly after dawn at a refugee camp in the city of Velika Kladusa, reports Xinhua.

Ale Siljdedic, the spokesman for the regional Interior Ministry, said that the injured were taken to the hospital in Velika Kladusa and the neighbouring city of Bihac for treatment.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, local media cited unofficial sources as saying that the fire was caused by human negligence.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

About 5000 migrants from Asia and North Africa entered Bosnia this year.

As many as 3800 of them live in refugee camps. (ANI)

