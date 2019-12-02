Both victims who died in London Bridge attack graduated from Cambridge University: Met Police

London [UK], Dec 2 (ANI): The two victims, who died in Friday's terrorist stabbing incident at London Bridge, have been identified as graduates from the Cambridge University, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

The two persons identified by the police are Jack Merritt (25) of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones (23) of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

"Both were graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together programme -- Jack as a co-ordinator and Saskia as a volunteer. Family liaison officers are supporting their families," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, one of the three persons injured in the London Bridge incident has now been able to return home.

"Two people remain in a stable condition and continue to receive expert care in the hospital," police said.

On Friday, the terrorist, 28-year-old Usman Khan, murdered the two people and injured three others in a knife rampage at London Bridge, before he was shot dead by the police.

Khan, a British national of Pakistani origin was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offences and released in December 2018 "on the license," which means he had to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison.

The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) and called Khan as its "fighter".

The police said they were treating the stabbing as a "terror-related" incident.

Neil Basu, the London police counterterrorism head, had said that the attacker appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be "a hoax explosive device." (ANI)

