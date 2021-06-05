Brazil gives nod to use Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Moscow [Russia], June 5 (ANI): Brazil has authorised use of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and became the 67th country in the world to opt for the Russian made vaccine, confirmed the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Saturday.

National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (ANVISA) has on Friday granted permission to use Sputnik V by a number of states in Brazil, the most populated country of South America.

The RDIF (Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announced the decision of the ANVISA to grant a licence for import and use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by several states of the country.



Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators. The vaccine was authorized for import and use by Brazilian states after ANVISA considered the technical report provided by Russia's Health Ministry.

Additional data has been provided to ANVISA by the Russian side confirming that replication-competent adenoviral vectors (RCA) had not been detected. Also real-life data obtained in a number of countries using Sputnik V confirms vaccine's high efficacy and safety.

According to Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine, efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6 per cent based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades. There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

The storage temperature of Sputnik V at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure. (ANI)

