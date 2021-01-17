Brazil registers 1,050 deaths from COVID-19

Brasilia [Brazil], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,050 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 209,296, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.



Additionally, 61,567 more cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 8,455,059.

Hospitals in Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas, are overwhelmed. Since Thursday, they have reported a shortage of oxygen tanks. Family members of patients have had to take to the streets in search of oxygen.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that a C-130 Hercules aircraft had carried 13 oxygen tanks to the city of Manaus, as efforts are being made to transfer patients to other states for treatment with local health centres strained to full capacity. (ANI/Xinhua)

