Brexit bill becomes law after receiving Queen's assent

London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill finally became law after receiving royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, just days ahead of the country's withdrawal from the European Union at the end of this month.

"Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct. Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan," Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted.

The bill was approved by the UK Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords backed down on the amendments that it had tried to secure earlier in the week.

It may be noted that the European Parliament still has to back the deal in a vote next week.

Brexit has dominated British politics for the last three years which included the resignation of former prime minister Theresa May. (ANI)

