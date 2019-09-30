Brexit: Britain to pull out from EU on Oct 31, says FM Sajid Javid

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid on Monday said Britain will pull out from the European Union (EU) on October 31 and hopefully with a deal.

"If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st," Javid said, reported Sputnik.

The minister, however, refused to specify how the government intends to deliver Brexit in a no-deal situation.

"The legislation that parliament has passed, of course, has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged: We will be leaving on the 31st," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.

Since taking office in July, Johnson has time and again outlined his aim to make the UK leave the EU by October 31 with or without a deal.

Despite the previous March 29 deadline, Brexit is now scheduled to take place on October 31. (ANI)

