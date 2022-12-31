"Britain's problems will not go away in 2023, but...": UK PM Rishi Sunak's New Year's message

London [UK], December 31 (ANI): British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his New Year's message on Saturday said that Britain's problems will not go away in 2023. He, however, promised that the very best of Britain will be on display in the coming months.

"I am not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year but 2023 is an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage," Sunak said in a video message on his official Twitter handle @RishiSunak.

My New Year message pic.twitter.com/KatjfHHjty — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022



He said that 2022 was a tough year. "Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine," he said.

Sunak pledged his continuing support for Britain and said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a "profound economic impact around the world, which the UK is not immune to. Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That's why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control."

"And it's because of those decisions that we've been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills," he said.

Sunak said that "Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you. Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources to tackle the backlogs, more funding, more doctors, and more nurses."

"The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is a new partnership and ambitious endeavour between the UK, Japan and Italy to deliver the next generation of combat air fighter jets," Downing Street said in a statement. (ANI)