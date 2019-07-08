British Airways fined USD 236 million over data breach

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): British Airways has been fined USD 236 million by the Information Commissioner's Office after card details of more than 380,000 customers were stolen from the company's website and app following a cyber attack in 2018.

The airlines is "surprised and disappointed" by the initial ruling, British Airways chairman Alex Cruz has said, as cited by Sputnik news agency.

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data. We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this event caused," Cruz said.

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways' owner International Airlines Group (IAG), has said that the airlines would make "any necessary appeal" against the penalty.

"We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals," he said.

The proposed fine of USD 240 million is equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the company's worldwide turnover for a financial year.(ANI)