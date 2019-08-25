Representative Image
Representative Image

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in Sept due to pay dispute

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

London [UK], Aug 25 : After almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.
The protest comes after several packages introduced by the union were rejected by British Airways. The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN.
However, the difference between the airlines' proposal and the union's proposals would only cost British Airways about USD 6 million.
The protests by the pilots is being labelled as a last resort. "They do so as a last resort and with enormous frustration at the way the business is now being run," the union stated. At least 93 per cent of the pilots had voted in favour of the strikes last month.
Issues like pay cuts and a loss of annual leave days are being named by the union as reasons behind the strikes.
British Airways, on the other hand, has called the demonstrations a "reckless course of action."
The airlines has offered an increase of 11.5 per cent over three years, a move which it says is above the UK's current rate of inflation. They have stated that the strikes would disrupt travel plans of "tens of thousands of" their customers.
It is considering scheduling larger aircraft from partner airlines to accommodate the maximum number of passengers on the strike days, amongst other things.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

Syrian air defences repel 'enemy targets' over Damascus

Damascus [Syria], Aug 25 : Local Syrian media on Saturday late night claimed that several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:01 IST

Pyongyang claims successful testing of new super-large multiple...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 25 (ANI): North Korean state media on Sunday claimed that the reclusive state had successfully tested a new super-large multiple rocket launcher, which was overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:30 IST

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Organisers estimate that at least 15,000 people marched against the G7 summit from France's Hendaye to Spain's Irun on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:53 IST

MoS MEA pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Peru

Lima [Peru], Aug 25 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parque Mariscal Castilla here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:16 IST

PM Modi conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' during his meeting with the King of Bahrain here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:48 IST

Have plans, prepared to slog to make India $5 trillion economy: Modi

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has plans to make India a US dollar 5 trillion economy and was fully prepared to slog for it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:08 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu Islands

Port Vila [Vanuatu Island], Aug 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck Vanuatu Islands on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:08 IST

Jaishankar to pay two-day visit to Moscow next week

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Moscow beginning August 27 where he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum schedule

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

India, Bahrain sign 4 MoUs after delegation-level talks

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): India and Bahrain on Saturday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of culture, space, solar energy, and on the roll-out of RuPay card, following the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bahraini counterpart Prince K

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

PM Modi pays emotional tribute to Jaitley, says lost a friend...

Manama, [Bahrain] Aug 24 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to former union minister Arun Jaitley at an Indian community event here stating that he had lost a friend with whom he was always connected in his political journey and with whom he had moved to realis

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:35 IST

India, UAE to intensify cooperation in de-radicalisation

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): India and the UAE on Saturday agreed to boost their bilateral cooperation in de-radicalisation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Bahrain PM mourns demises of Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on Saturday extended his condolences over the demises of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More
iocl