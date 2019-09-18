British experts support India's move on Kashmir; condemn attack outside embassy by Pak mob

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Experts from Britain on Wednesday extended support to India government over its decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move would help in improving the quality of life of Kashmiri people.

"I welcome this progressive step taken by India on Kashmir. I believe this would eventually lead to the Kashmiris living better lives. So I cannot understand why anybody anywhere who has good motivations would oppose it," said David Vance, a British social and political thinker.

On being asked about Pakistan's opposition to the move on Kashmir, Vance said: "I believe Pakistan is a failed state and is deflecting its own inadequacies, and shortcomings and failure over many decades onto India."

Vance condemned the recent attacks on the Indian diaspora by Pakistani mob in London in the aftermath of the move and called on the British government to take measures to protect the community.

"In the UK, the Pakistani lobby is incredibly well organised. What worries me is the violence that we have seen in London and some of the incidents elsewhere. So we need the British government to stand up and protect Indians in the United Kingdom," said Vance.

British journalist Katie Hopkins said that it was upsetting for her as a British when she heard of the attacks on Indians.

"I know so many British who love our Sikh community. It was so distressing for me to see these attacks by Pakistani mobs attacking Indians outside the embassy." (ANI)

