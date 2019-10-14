Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn [File Photo]
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn [File Photo]

British Indian organisations write to Corbyn, criticise Labour party's resolution on Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

London [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): British Indian Organisations on Monday wrote a joint letter to UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, criticising a controversial emergency motion on Kashmir while stressing that it seeks to interfere in the "internal matters of and between third countries and is drafted in a one-sided and divisive manner."
The letter by these organisations expressed dismay that the move has abandoned long-standing cross-party position on Kashmir as a strictly bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and in doing so has sown seeds of community disharmony in the United Kingdom.
"We are writing collectively, as British Indian community organisations, to express our deep dismay that her Majesty's opposition has abandoned a long-standing cross-party position on Kashmir as a strictly bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, and in doing so, sown the seeds of community disharmony in the United Kingdom," the letter read.
The resolution was passed on 26 September at the party's annual conference in Brighton and called for the entry of international observers into the region while demanding the right of self-determination for its people. The motion was a response to the decision by the Indian government to create a Union Territory of Kashmir and withdraw its special status under Article 370.
It may be noted that the British government's official stance on Kashmir is that it remains an issue between India and Pakistan.
The Labour resolution alleged that the decision has created a "major humanitarian crisis" in the region.
Monday's letter further expressed concerns over the wider attempts to bring the Kashmir issue into the domestic politics of the UK, "which has serious ramifications for community harmony".
"We have already witnessed the horrendous scenes and arrests outside the Indian High Commission on 15 August 2019," the letter stated, in reference to the protests outside the Indian High Commission in the UK by the Pakistanis at the time when the Indian Diaspora had gathered outside the embassy to celebrate the Independence day.
"At a time when Brexit has already created deep divisions within our country, the last thing we need is to further divide different communities within the United Kingdom whilst destroying our diplomatic relations with the world's largest democracy and long-standing, valued strategic partnership," the letter read.
The organisations said that they are particularly dismayed by the virulent reaction by the Labour Party to the removal of an outdated, temporary provision that was hindering the development of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the people of all religions, genders, and ethnicities living there.
"For the avoidance of doubt, our organisations do not take party political positions and include members of all parties and none. However, in this instance, we feel compelled to highlight this serious issue," the letter read.
The organisations said that they are consulting with "members and community colleagues" to reconsider the level and nature of engagement with Labour Party representatives going forward in the light of the strident position that the party and Corbyn have taken. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned IS terrorists to...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned Islamic State terrorists to make Washington remain involved in northeastern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:39 IST

Baloch leader vows support for Kurdish people

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Baloch leader Allah Nizar Baloch has condemned the ongoing military offence by Turkey on the Kurdish population living in north-east Syria, saying that the Ankara has invaded the territory of peace-loving Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:18 IST

Move on Kashmir India's internal matter, always in favour of New...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is the country's internal matter, Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas said on Monday, adding that any government in the world has the right to do what it deems fit to protect its citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Indian entry to Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): An Indian entry to the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 has bagged a golden award in the outdoor garden category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:33 IST

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:19 IST

Indian-origin Prof Abhijit Banerjee, 2 others get Nobel Prize in...

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 14 (ANI): Indian-born economist Abhijit Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US' Michael Kremer on Monday were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Rising China posses challenge to India, Indo Pacific region: US envoy

New Delhi [India], Oct14 (ANI): The rise of China as a global power poses a challenge to India and the Indo-Pacific region, said US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:53 IST

WTO formally authorises US request to impose trade sanctions on EU

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday formally authorized the United States to impose up to USD 7.5 billion worth of trade sanctions on the European Union (EU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:50 IST

Russia-US-China consultations on Afghanistan may be held by October-end

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia, the United States and China may hold their trilateral consultations on Afghanistan by the end of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:29 IST

Spain's Supreme Court sentences Catalan politicians up to 13...

Madrid [Spain], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced several Catalan politicians to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:05 IST

South Korean Justice Minister resigns amid corruption probe

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned on Monday -- slightly over a month after his appointment -- amid a corruption scandal involving his family.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:00 IST

Fake video depicting Trump lookalike killing media and critics...

Washington [US], Oct 14 (ANI): A mock video of President Donald Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by the pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Read More
iocl