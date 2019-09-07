British Indians to clean 'mess created by violent protesters' at India House

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): In a display of solidarity, British Indians here on Saturday came out in large numbers to clean the mess that was created by the "violent protesters" on September 3 in the Indian High Commission.

"HC @RuchiGhanashyam led a #cleaningmission today at India House, to clear the mess created by the violent protesters on 3 September'19. Indian community members also joined in the cleanliness drive," tweeted High Commission of India in London.

Thousands of protesters had gathered outside the High Commission on Tuesday over the Kashmir issue. They threw eggs and vegetables on the embassy building. The demonstrators also smashed a windowpane of the High Commission.

Tuesday's incident was the second one after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

India had condemned the attack and urged the UK government to take action against the miscreants, who were involved in vandalising the properties of Indian High Commission in London. (ANI)

