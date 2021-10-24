British military brings over 100 people who had left Afghanistan to UK

London [UK], October 24 (ANI): The British Military has flown over 100 people who had fled from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom.

"The RAF [Royal Air Force] has airlifted over 102 people who had already left Afghanistan from a neighbouring third country," the ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry also emphasised that these flights are the first military relocation of "eligible Afghans and British nationals since the end of the evacuation from Kabul, known as Operation PITTING," Sputnik reported.



The transported individuals include British nationals and Afghans who are eligible for relocation to the UK, the defence ministry specified.

"Further flights are due to arrive in the UK in the coming weeks with more eligible people on board," the ministry said.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15.

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed at the end of August, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

