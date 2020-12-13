British MP Taiwo Owatemi apologises for tweet supporting banned Khalistani group

London [UK], December 13 (ANI): British MP Taiwo Owatemi has apologised for supporting the banned Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and claimed that the tweet was posted by one of her staff members.



"A small number of individuals emailed me to post a suggested tweet supporting Sikhs for Justice. Unbeknown to me a staff member who helps to run my social media posted the tweet. This has now been deleted. I sincerely apologise for any offence caused to any of my constituents," tweeted Taiwo Owatemi.

Earlier on December 10, the Twitter account of Taiwo posted, "I stand with #SikhsForJustice and the Sikh community's right to self-determination on #UNDayOfHumanRights. This is the clearest way that the conflict between Sikhs and the Indian authorities can be resolved."

Later the tweet was deleted. (ANI)

