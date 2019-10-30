UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)

British MPs back snap election vote, UK to hold polls on Dec 12

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 05:38 IST

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of a snap election in the UK, paving the way for holding polls on December 12, weeks before the country is set to depart from the European Union (EU) on January 31 next year.
Amid a political deadlock over Brexit, MPs voted in favour of a bill on the snap election by 438 votes to 20 in the House of Commons. The legislation will then be introduced in the House of Lords for approval following which the Parliament will be dissolved next week, CNN reported.
The unexpected development took place after opposition Labour Party supported the bill moved by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"There is only one way to restore the esteem in which our democracy is held and to recover the respect in which Parliament should be held by the people of this country," Johnson said ahead of the vote.
Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, said in a tweet, "It's time for real change."
Johnson has been batting for a snap election rather than attempting to get the Brexit deal passed in the Parliament, where his ruling Conservative Party government lacks a working majority.
Johnson has repeatedly said that the UK will leave the EU by October 31, the previous Brexit deadline, before he was forced to seek a three-month extension from Brussels after lawmakers voted against the new withdrawal agreement in the Parliament.
On Monday, EU leaders approved the UK's request for a three-month extension to the Brexit process, meaning that the country would not leave the European bloc on Thursday as per the previous deadline.
Announcing the same on Twitter, Donald Tusk, the president of the EU Council, said that bloc's 27 remaining leaders agreed to a "flextension" until January 2020, adding that the decision must still be formalised through a written procedure.
"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure," he said.
The delay, granted for the third time by the EU this year, will be cut short if Johnson passes his exit deal before January 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:17 IST

Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi appointed IAEA chief

New York [USA], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi was on Tuesday appointed to succeed late Yukiya Amano as the new director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:52 IST

India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament...

New York [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) paid a visit to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:01 IST

Israel shoots down unidentified drone over Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Israeli fighter jets shot down an unidentified drone flying over the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:40 IST

PM Modi emplanes for India after Saudi Arabia visit

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India following a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:07 IST

Muraleedharan meets Fiji minister, discusses ways of boosting...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar here on Tuesday and discussed measures for giving a thrust to bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 01:40 IST

India, Saudi Arabia reiterate rejection of interference in...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 30 (ANI): India and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reiterated their categorical rejection of all forms of interference in the internal affairs of other countries and called upon the international community to fulfill its responsibilities towards preventing any attacks on the sov

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:48 IST

India, Saudi Arabia ink 12 agreements

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 30 (ANI): India and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed 12 MoUs and agreements in key sectors including defence industries collaboration, renewable energy, security cooperation and civil aviation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:47 IST

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:39 IST

PM Modi, Saudi King condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and appreciated the close cooperation on security matters between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:38 IST

World is now multi-polar with increasing importance of small...

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the world has changed from 'bipolar' to 'multi-polar' with the increasing significance of small countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:19 IST

PM Modi meets Jordanian King, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, including through enhanced cooperation on counter-terrorism front.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:16 IST

I have not learnt poverty from books, sold tea on railway...

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday said that he is not from a 'political family' but carries a very humble background and selling tea on the railway platform was a part of his life journey.

Read More
iocl