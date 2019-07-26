British warships (File photo)
British warships (File photo)

British Navy warships to escort all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:01 IST

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): The British Royal Navy warships will accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a change in policy amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since the Islamic Republic seized a British-flagged tanker, named Stena Impero and its 23 crew members, including 24 Indians, in the Strait last Friday.
The incident came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near the British-controlled territory of Gibraltar, accused of violating EU sanctions on Syria.
The British government had previously advised British-flagged vessels to avoid the Strait of Hormuz where possible and to notify the navy if cross it, Al Jazeera reported.
HMS Montrose, a British warship now in the area, will accompany the vessels, a government spokesman was quoted as saying.
"The Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be given of their passage," the spokesman said in a statement.
"Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we will do all we can to defend it," he added.
Britain has been seeking to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran's seizure of the tanker in what London said was an act of "state piracy".
Jeremy Hunt, who was foreign secretary until a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, had said on Monday that it was "not possible for the Royal Navy to provide escorts for every single ship".
The change of policy was not the result of a change of under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A government official was quoted as saying on conditions of anonymity that the government had been working on the plan for a few days.
The Department for Transport has advised shipping companies to give sufficient notice of their travel plans so they can be protected.
The United States, Britain and other nations will be reportedly meeting in Florida next week to discuss how to protect shipping in the Gulf from Iran.
Washington, which has by far the strongest Western naval contingent in the Gulf, has been calling for its allies to join it in an operation to guard shipping there.
But European countries, which disagree with a US decision to impose sanctions on Iran, have been reluctant to sign up to a US-led mission for fear of adding to the tension in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:01 IST

16 US Marines arrested in drugs, human smuggling probe

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Sixteen US Marines were arrested on Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human trafficking to drug-related offences, the US Marine Corps said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:49 IST

N. Korea says test was 'warning' for S Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 26 (ANI): North Korea has fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in a demonstration of power, the state media reported Friday, adding that the firings were aimed at sending "stern warning to the South Korean military rebels."

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:49 IST

Over 100 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libyan Coast

Tripoli [Libya], July 26 (ANI): More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized off Libya's coast in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:55 IST

Trump 'disappointed' with Swedish PM to act inappropriately over...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to be very 'disappointed' with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act over the release of American rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been charged in Sweden for assault over his alleged involvement in a stree

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:46 IST

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil attacked by car-jacking gang

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): German footballer of Turkish descent Mesut Ozil was attacked by bikers armed with knives in an attempted carjacking on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:33 IST

Mike Pompeo, Ashraf Ghani call for accelerated efforts to end Afghan war

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani insisted that it is the time to accelerate efforts in order to end almost two decades old turmoil in war-ravaged Afghanistan, the US State Department said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:12 IST

Tunisia's first democratically elected president Beji Caid...

Tunis [Tunisia], July 26 (ANI): Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, breathed his last at the age of 92 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:04 IST

Sri Lanka finds hazardous waste in UK metal recycling cargo, orders probe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Thursday ordered a probe into the hazardous material, including clinical waste stored in containers, being imported into the country from Britain under the guise of recyclable metals that has caused a nationwide uproar in recent days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:39 IST

Bring to justice murderers of Mohajirs: Mohajir leader Nadeem...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): A Mohajir leader and the chairman of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat, has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate and bring to justice the murderers of Mohajirs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:43 IST

UK: Hundreds gather in central London to protest against...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday (local time) took to the streets of Central London to protest against the appointment of Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:18 IST

Baloch people urge US President to help end human rights abuses...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has launched an advertisement campaign in the United States to urge President Donald Trump to help end human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:19 IST

India in touch with Pak seeking consular access to Jadhav

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing death row there, with full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and under the Vienna Convention.

Read More
iocl