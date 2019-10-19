Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate on Brexit, as parliament sits on a Saturday
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate on Brexit, as parliament sits on a Saturday

British Parliament special session for Brexit vote underway

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:11 IST

London [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): British Parliament on Saturday opened a special session to discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's newly negotiated Brexit deal to leave the European Union (EU).
"I must tell the House in all candour that there is very little appetite among our friends in the EU for this business to be protracted by one extra day," Johnson said during the parliament sitting on Saturday morning ahead of the Brexit vote, as quoted by Sputnik.
Britain and the EU struck a new deal on Thursday after days of intense back-and-forth negotiations, setting the stage for another major parliamentary showdown over the UK's bid to leave the bloc after months of political chaos.
UK's House of Commons has previously rejected the deal on three occasions.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced the agreement just hours before EU leaders were due to meet in Brussels, whom he called on to back the deal.
The agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between Johnson and Juncker.
Shortly after the deal was brokered, several countries including France, Germany and Ireland came out in support of the new withdrawal agreement.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas even went on to describe the Brexit deal as "nothing less than a diplomatic feat".
However, Johnson is expected to face an uphill battle to get his revised withdrawal agreement signed off as Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it would not support what was being proposed in the new deal regarding customs and consent issues for Northern Ireland's border with Ireland post-Brexit.
The new Brexit deal comes with less than two weeks remaining for the UK to exit the EU.
The ruling Conservative Party has been struggling to finalise a Brexit agreement which has faced opposition and rejection by British lawmakers in the Parliament for the past several months.
Since taking office in July, Johnson has vowed to take his country out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. (ANI)

