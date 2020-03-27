British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

London [United Kingdom], Mar 27 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Prime Minister confirmed on twitter, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,"

Prime Minister Johnson has been tested positive in the same week when the 71-year old heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,

The Clarence House spokesperson had said, "Prince of Wales was showing mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last weeks,"

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla also tested for the coronavirus but did not have the infection.

Both Prince Charles and Duchess are now self-isolating in their home in Scotland. (ANI)

