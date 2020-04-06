British Prime Minister Johnson admitted to hospital for tests

London [UK], Apr 6 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus, over a week after he tested positive for the virus.

British Prime Minister's office and residence confirmed that the Prime Minister has been admitted to a hospital as a "precautionary measure".

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus, No 10 said. Johnson, 55, has since then been working from home.

The news of Johnson's hospitalisation came on the same day as Queen Elizabeth II's rare televised message to the UK during coronavirus pandemic urging

Keir Starmer, the newly elected Labour Party leader, was among those who conveyed their best wishes to Johnson. "Wishing the prime minister well and a speedy recovery," Startmer tweeted.

As of Sunday, UK has reported 4, 943 deaths and 47,806 people had tested positive for the virus. On Sunday there had been 621 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past day as per the Johns Hopkins University data. (ANI)

