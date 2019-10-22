Speaker John Bercow speaks at the House of Commons
Speaker John Bercow speaks at the House of Commons

British Speaker blocks new vote on Johnson's Brexit deal

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:29 IST

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow on Monday (local time) blocked the government's attempt to organise a new vote on the recently renegotiated Brexit deal in the British Parliament.
"In summary, today's motion is in substance the same as Saturday's motion and the House (of Commons) has decided the matter. Today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances. My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so," the speaker was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.
After rejecting the government's motion to put the deal to a vote, the speaker suggested that the Cabinet should instead try to present the legislation required for the UK to leave the EU under the deal to the Parliament.
Bercow further argued that the government has "every opportunity" to have Brexit its way until the October 31 deadline.
The suggestion was in line with earlier demands from lawmakers who opted for delaying the vote on a new Brexit deal until the laws needed for it are presented by the government and successfully passed.
Previously, the Parliament had asked Johnson to request a Brexit delay despite him successfully negotiating a new Brexit deal with the EU.
The lawmakers had urged the prime minister to request a delay to the Brexit deadline up to January 31, but Boris Johnson defied the demand.
The spokesperson for Boris Johnson said that the prime minister is disappointed by the fact that Bercow decided to discard the chance to "deliver on the will of the British people" with his ruling on the Brexit vote.
Following the mess up with the vote, Johnson's government is able to submit a bill with the legislation that lawmakers are requesting later on October 21 and then try to pass it by the October 31 deadline. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:55 IST

Benjamin Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) announced that he is giving up on efforts to form a new government after failing to form a coalition following an inconclusive parliamentary election last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:34 IST

US, India best situated to grow together on strategic issues,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger on Monday said that the United States and India are best suited to grow together on strategic issues like security and economic evolution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:29 IST

Canadians head to polls, Trudeau fights to retain power in tight...

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Canadians headed to polls on Monday (local time) to vote in a tight race being seen as a litmus test for the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:26 IST

Kovind visits Buddhist temple in Tokyo, plants sapling of Bodhi...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): Upon his arrival in Japan on late Monday on the second leg of the East Asia visit, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Tsukiji Hongwanji, a Buddhist temple located in the Tsukiji district of Tokyo, and also planted a sapling of the Bodhi tree from India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:54 IST

Imran Khan 'incapable' of completing his term: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "has no capability" to complete his term.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:14 IST

Pak: Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital after deterioration in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital on Monday after his health conditions drastically deteriorated due to "critically" low platelet count.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:14 IST

PM Modi meets USISPF members, highlights steps taken to improve...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country including the reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms during his meeting with members of US India Strategic Partnership Fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:19 IST

World will suffer badly if nothing is done to stop persecution...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday reminded leaders from across the globe that the world will 'suffer badly' if nothing is done to stop the persecution of the religious minorities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Opposition on specific issues is consistent, says French...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In what could be termed as a first French official reaction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to retain Pakistan in its grey list over the issue of terror funding, Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, said on Monday that "opposition on speci

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:23 IST

US calls on India, Pak to maintain peace, stability along LoC

Washington DC [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The United States on Monday called on India and Pakistan to "prevent cross-border terrorism" and maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:50 IST

Don't see any major difficulty in resolving trade disputes with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he does not see any "insuperable obstacle" in resolving trade disputes with the United States given the strong relationship between the two countries and opined that the trade numbers between the two nations

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:59 IST

Pak agrees to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Oct 23

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday agreed to sign the agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on October 23, sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Read More
iocl