Bulgaria records 785 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Bulgaria set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases by registering 785 new infections as the epidemiological situation in the country continues to deteriorate, according to official data provided by the country's Health Ministry on Wednesday.



The previous daily record high of 612 infections was confirmed on Saturday, which marked the fourth straight day of extremely high increase in the number of cases in the 24-hour period.

The new update brings the country's total tally of infections to 25,774 with the majority of cases recorded in the capital of Sofia, as well as in the southern city of Plovdiv and in the southwestern town of Blagoevgrad.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 923, and as many as 16,139 patients have recovered since the outbreak, the Health Ministry's data shows. (ANI/Sputnik)

