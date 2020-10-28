Bulgaria reports record daily high of 2,569 COVID-19 infections

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgaria reported a record high of 2,569 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 42,701, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 25 more deaths were reported in the country, bringing the death toll to 1,161.



In the past 24 hours, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 2,217, with 145 in intensive care, while 293 people have recovered, raising the country's total recoveries to 18,943, the ministry said.

The figures also showed that 11,226 tests were carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 680,744.

To stop the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases, a batch of anti-epidemic measures have been adopted in the country, including the closure of high schools and universities, as well as indoor bars and nightclubs. (ANI/Xinhua)

