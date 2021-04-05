Bulgaria's ruling party winning parliamentary elections with 25% of vote

Sofia [Bulgaria], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Bulgaria's ruling GERB party is winning the parliamentary elections with some 25 percent of the vote, Bulgarian National Television reported, citing exit poll data.

The broadcaster added that seven parties in total were set to enter parliament.

The previous legislative elections in Bulgaria were held in March 2017. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's pro-EU conservative GERB party secured a victory with 33.54 percent of the vote, followed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party with 27.93 percent.



According to the exit poll, the GERB received 25 percent of the vote, anti-establishment There is Such A People party came in second with 17.1 percent, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party got 16.7 percent. They are followed by Democratic Bulgaria with 10.5 percent of the vote, Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 10.2 percent, Stand Up! Mafia Out! with 5 percent and the nationalist VMRO party with 4.7 percent.

