Canadian Air Force jet crashes in British Columbia, one dead

Ottawa [Canada], May 18 (ANI): One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near Kamloops airport in British Columbia.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries. We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved. More information will be communicated in the near future," Royal Canadian Air Force wrote on Twitter.

The plane crashed into a house shortly after the exhibition team took off to continue their cross-country tour, CBC reported.

Witnesses said it climbed straight up before suddenly diving and doing a barrel roll. The building is said to have caught fire.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his thoughts are with the Royal Canadian Airforce.

"I have been in touch with @HarjitSajjan about the @CFSnowbirds crash in Kamloops, BC. My thoughts are with the brave members of the @RCAF_ARC. The CAF will provide an update as soon as possible," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

