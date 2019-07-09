Case registered against vandalisers who destroyed banners against 'enforced disappearances in Pak'

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Human rights campaigners responsible for the recent awareness campaign in the UK that highlighted "Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan" have registered a case against the vandalisers who destroyed the banners outside the Lords Stadium in London on June 24 after Pakistan-South Africa cricket match.

The Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISPR spokesman Asif Ghafoor were also among the spectators of the match.

The offenders were seen on multiple video clips damaging the banners while shouting slogans in favour of the Pakistani military. Additionally, the individuals were later seen on social media bragging about their crime. However, the identities of the individuals involved have not been disclosed as it is said to hinder the investigation process.

It is to be noted that individuals involved in the crime were seen clicking pictures with the head and spokesman of Pakistan Army before destroying banners calling for an end to enforced disappearances. The Human Rights groups have blamed the Pakistan military and secret agencies for the enforced disappearances of Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Mohajir political activists and members of religious minorities in Pakistan.

The UK Metropolitan police have started investigating the evidence provided by the human rights campaigners and eyewitnesses against the vandalizers in the field report.

The campaign mostly focused on growing cases of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, calling for an immediate end to the inhuman practice. The campaign went viral on social media with the hashtag #EndEnforcedDisappearances.

Various activities were held in different cities of the United Kingdom during the cricket World Cup to raise awareness among the masses about the dire human rights situation in Pakistan, where 20,000 people from Balochistan alone have allegedly gone missing at the hands of Pakistani security forces.

Huge billboards were put up on main highways & roads of the country, banners in key places in different cities and newspapers ads were all part of the campaign to highlight enforced disappearances. A banner trailing plane with slogans like "Help End Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan" and "Justice for Balochistan" attracted thousands of spectators during Afghanistan-Pakistan match at Headingley Ground in Leeds. (ANI)

