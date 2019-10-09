Cases against participants of unauthorized Moscow rallies not politically motivated: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], Oct 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The Kremlin does not think that the cases against the participants of the unauthorized rallies that swept Moscow this summer were politically motivated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Unauthorized rallies hit Moscow in July and August, following the decision of the city's election commission to bar several opposition candidates from participating in the city council election, which was held on September 8.

Around 1,700 people were detained from the rallies. While some protesters have faced criminal charges, others have been acquitted.

"No, this is about court verdicts, and we don't comment on it, as you know. There is no politics there, and there cannot be," Peskov told reporters. (Sputnik/ANI)

