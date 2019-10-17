Catalan protests: Police detain 20 people during demonstration

Moscow [Russia], Oct 17 (ANI): As many as 20 people were detained during the Wednesday protests in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, police said on Thursday.

The protests in Catalonia have been underway since Monday after Spain's Supreme Court handed jail sentences of between nine and 13 years to nine out of the 12 accused Catalan independence movement leaders.

Subsequently, the protesters turned violent which resulted in the detention of many. Moreover, dozens of people and police officials were injured in the clashes, reported Sputnik.

On Wednesday, protesters set up barricades and set garbage cans and cars on fire in Barcelona.

"At least 20 people were detained on Wednesday across Catalonia over their suspected links to violent actions during various demonstrations and rallies," regional police, Mossos de Escuadra, wrote on their Twitter page.

As per media reports, the Wednesday protests left as many as 41 people injured across Catalonia. Besides, over 20,000 people joined the wave of protests in the region.

The protesters blocked roads and railway lines in Catalonia. Several groups of protesters are heading from five Catalan cities for Barcelona to join the general strike which is scheduled for Friday.

The independence movement leaders were convicted of sedition over their role in an independence referendum in 2017, which Spain said was illegal. (ANI)

