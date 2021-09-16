China calls on EU to not send wrong messages on its sovereignty

Brussels [Belgium], September 16 (ANI/Xinhua): China on Wednesday called on the European Union (EU) to stop sending wrong messages on issues concerning China's sovereignty after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa accused Beijing of its actions including the "expelling" of the Lithuanian ambassador.

On August 10, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the decision to recall its ambassador to Lithuania and demanded the Lithuanian government withdraw its ambassador to China, in reaction to the Lithuanian government's decision to allow the Taiwan authorities to open a "representative office" under the name of "Taiwan."

According to media reports, Jansa, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, sent a letter to leaders of other EU member states on September 13, claiming that China's actions including "expelling" the Lithuanian ambassador from China will have an impact on overall EU-China relations, and calling on member states to show solidarity with Lithuania to not let China "threaten" any of them.

Jansa also said concrete steps will be discussed during the informal leaders' dinner on October 5.

"I have taken note of relevant reports and express my great concern," said a spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the EU.

The spokesperson pointed out that the crux of this matter is the Lithuanian government's violation of the one-China principle and provocations that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China's response to Lithuania's wrong actions is justified and legitimate," said the spokesperson. "The whole thing is clear. It has nothing to do with the size of the country."

The one-China principle, the envoy said, is a universally recognised norm in international relations and an international consensus. It is the political basis for China to develop relations with countries and organizations, including the EU and its member states, the spokesperson added.(ANI/Xinhua)