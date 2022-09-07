China slams Italy's mainstream media over an article on organ harvesting

Rome [Italy], September 7 (ANI): Italy, the first major Western power that joined the Belt and Road Initiative in March 2019 is facing the brunt of Chinese propaganda after it insulted Italian weekly magazine Panorama for publishing an article on organ harvesting.

Marco Respinti, writing in Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious liberty and human rights said that the long arm of the Chinese Communist Party is trying to influence the life of democratic nations.

On August 24, the Italian weekly magazine Panorama published an article denouncing the barbaric practice of organ harvesting that China performs at an industrial pace. On August 28, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Italy published a reply on its own website.

The Embassy accused Panorama of defamation and plagiarism, expressing its "severe condemnation." It stated that China is based on the rule of law and that Chinese laws prohibit selling human organs and performing illegal transplants, adding that all surgical operations of that kind are based on voluntary donations of organs.

The Embassy continued, that forcible human harvesting is only a "rumour" that has been "fabricated ad hoc by the heretic cult 'Falun Gong' and others anti-Chinese forces" to "create Sinophobia and deceive the international community."



The Embassy added, "As everyone knows, 'Falun Gong' is an anti-human anti-social cult, which destroyed countless families and a long time ago was banned by the Chinese government, according to its laws."

After its media became a colony of the CCP propaganda, Italy is now a country where a foreign embassy can dare to offend mainline media, which goes beyond any normal diplomatic practice, said Respinti.

Panorama replied in turn, affirming that the content of its article on human harvesting was documented through data published in peer-reviewed medical periodicals. So, the Italian magazine quotes its sources, but the Chinese Embassy in Italy doesn't. The only source for the serious offences uttered by the Chinese Embassy in Italy is the Chinese Embassy in Italy.

For the Chinese Embassy in Italy what Panorama wrote, using identified sources, is fake because the Chinese Embassy in Italy says it is fake, and readers should be happy with it, reported Bitter Winter.

The abuses perpetrated by the CCP on religious groups, ethnic minorities, dissidents and all those the regime doesn't like are abundantly documented for years in thousands of pages, have been reviewed by international organizations and independent researchers, have been acknowledged by parliaments, and are presented daily, among others, also by Bitter Winter.

Yet the mouthpiece of the CCP in Italy calls everyone a liar without giving a single proof. It is surely a sign of CCP's weakness and desperation, but a democratic country like Italy should not tolerate this outrageous behaviour, said Respinti. (ANI)

