Chinese tech giant Huawei blocked from 5G networks of major Dutch telecom providers: Report

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 21 (ANI): Chinese tech giant Huawei is no longer supplying components to the core 5G networks of major Dutch telecom providers, local media reported.

This comes a month after investigative reporting from De Volkskrant suggested that Huawei readily had access to the KPN mobile network a decade ago.

The Chinese company, regarded as a security risk by many nations, was able to monitor all the phone conversations made through the Netherlands's largest mobile network, reported Dutch News citing Dutch newspaper Volkskrant.

Huawei was able to listen in to conversations made by government ministers and also had access to a database of phones which were being tapped, according to a Capgemini report dating from 2010.

Former state company KPN dominated the mobile phone market in 2009, with 6.5 million subscribers and Huawei was an integral part of its technological base.



The Dutch spokesperson for the Chinese tech company has confirmed: "We do not supply 5G core equipment in the Netherlands."

Huawei's representative was not able to provide much clarity on the broader issue but has said that the company is no longer asked for the most critical parts of the networks, NL Times reported. It is still asked to supply the antennas. "That's just where we are in the market," they said.

The US has been at the forefront of an effort to restrict the use of Huawei equipment in 5G mobile networks, citing serious security issues.

Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp were designated as national security threats by the US, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus.

Huawei is also facing resistance from other governments over the risk that its technology could be used for espionage. (ANI)





