Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels lights up to celebrate India at 75!

Brussels [Belgium], August 15 (ANI): In a gesture of friendship and goodwill, the city of Brussels in association with the Embassy of India in Belgium came together to celebrate 75 years of India's independence as well as 75 years of India-Belgium diplomatic ties.

Cinquantenaire Park in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels was built in 1880 to mark the 50th anniversary of Belgium's independence. The park is now dressed in Indian tricolour to mark India At 75. The view of Cinquantenaire Park dressed in Indian tricolour is mesmerizing.



75 years of India's independence is also popularly known as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav." The year 2022 marks a watershed moment for the bilateral relationship between India and Belgium.

Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. The close bilateral relationship is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, democracy, federalism and pluralism.



In a first-of-its-kind event, the Federal Foreign Office, the city of Brussels and its associated agencies supported the initiative of the Embassy of India to illuminate the prestigious triumphal arch at the historic Parc du Cinquantenaire in tricolour lights.



The triumphal arc at Parc du Cinquantenaire evokes the same reverence in the heart of Brussels that the Arc de Triomphe and the India Gate evoke in Paris and New Delhi respectively.

This iconic monument in Brussels, with three arches and a bronze quadriga at its summit, offers a stunning panoramic view of the capital and is a much-beloved tourist spot.

"Needless to add that this gesture from the people and government of Belgium acknowledging the friendship and love for India through their iconic monument has delighted the Indian diaspora," the Embassy press release read.

A large number of Indians and friends of India have been visiting the Parc du Cinquantenaire to click pictures and capture memories of India@75. (ANI)

