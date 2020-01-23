CM Yediyurappa urges industrialists in Davos to invest in K'taka

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): The third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet turned to be fruitful for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with him persuading many of the big investors and industrialists to invest in the state.

According to a statement, the Chief Minister made it clear to all these investors that the Karnataka government is ready to resolve all their issues and clear all their hurdles to make the investments a reality," the statement read.

"I am serious on this score and my officers will work overtime to facilitate your investments," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

Vice-president of the Dassault systems 3DS, Florence Verzelen said soon she initiate measures to set up two "centers of excellence".

Steel magnate Laxmi Mittal also met the Chief Minister at Karnataka pavilion and discussed the Company's interest to invest in Karnataka where he already has 3000 acres of land at his disposal In Bellary district.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin global security and aerospace company Executive Vice-President Richard Ambrose said he will soon visit Bengaluru to explore the possibilities of his company investing in Karnataka and taking up R&D activities.

Another investor Denso a global automotive component manufacturer also held a meeting with the Karnataka delegation. Its executive Vice-president Hiroyuki Wakabasyi said they have already set up an excellence and research center in Delhi and soon he will visit Bengaluru to explore possibilities of spreading its base in South India. (ANI)

