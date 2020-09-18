Consular Services in Cardiff, Belfast resume: India in the UK

London [UK], September 18 (ANI): The High Commission of India in London on Friday announced the resumption of Consular Services in Cardiff and Belfast.

"The High Commission has also opened up appointments for various Consular Services to almost normal levels," India in the UK tweeted.



The Consular Services for Cardiff will be held thrice a week.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, 30,205,908 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus and 946,685 people have succumbed to the disease.

In the UK, as many as 384,087 people have tested positive of COVID-19 and 41,794 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

