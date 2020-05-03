Coronavirus cases in Germany top 1.62 lakh

Berlin [Germany], May 03 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany has confirmed 793 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,62,496, the Robert Koch Institute said Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 74 to 6,649 people in the given period.

A day earlier, the country recorded 945 new cases and 94 fatalities.

Over 1,30,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak. (Sputnik/ANI)

