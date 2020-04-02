Coronavirus: Death toll in Spain crosses 10,000

Madrid [Spain], April 2 (ANI): The number of deaths caused by coronavirus in Spain surged past 10,000 on Thursday after the country recorded as many as 950 fatalities over the last one day. .

South China Morning Post reported that coronavirus casualties in the country reached 10,003, making the Eurpean vountry one of the worst affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 1,10,000 mark even as the health ministry figures showed the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend.

The outlet cited Health Minister Salvador Illa as saying that the data show the curve has stabilised and the epidemic has entered a slowdown phase.

With 9,27,000 cases of the virus reported so far worldwide, the global tally of the confirmed cases was approaching 1 million even as it has claimed more than 45,000 lives since it originated in Wuhan last year. (ANI)

