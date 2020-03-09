Coronavirus : Death toll shoots up to 366 in Italy

Rome [Italy], Mar 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy surged to 366 on Sunday (local time), the head of the civil protection agency said.

Angelo Borrelli told reporters at a daily briefing that 133 people succumbed to the COVID-19 viral disease in the past 24 hours.

Almost half of those who died were in their 80s and 90s. The biggest share of deaths was reported in the northern state of Lombardy.

The number of infected rose by 1,500 to 7,375, Borrelli said, adding 33 patients had recovered, bringing the total to 622.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has imposed travel restrictions in northern and central regions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. (Sputnik/ANI)