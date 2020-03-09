Coronavirus: Indian consulate in Italy advises its nationals to comply with travel restrictions

Milan [Italy], Mar 9 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Indian consulate in Milan said that several parts of the country have been placed in the "red zone", and advised Indian nationals to comply with travel restrictions and follow the protocols.

The Consulate General of India in Milan tweeted, "Lombardy, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Asti, Alessandria, Novara, Verbano Cusio Ossola and Vercelli have been placed in red zone. All Indian nationals are advised to comply with the travel restrictions and follow the protocols in place."

"Please take health precautions and follow advisories issued by local Italian authorities. For any emergency, call Consulate at +39 3881647527 and Embassy at +39 3316142085," it said in another tweet.

According to South China Morning Post, as many as 7,375 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Italy with the total death toll rising to over 350. (ANI)

