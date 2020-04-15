Coronavirus related daily fatalities fall slightly in Spain

Madrid [Spain], April 15 (ANI): The number of coronavirus related fatalities in Spain over last 24 hours fell to 523 on Wednesday, a slight decrease from 567 deaths reported a day earlier.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has risen in the past 24 hours, reported Xinhua citing the country's health ministry data.

According to the report, the new infections rose by 4,978 -- a 2.9 per cent daily increase, compared with the 1.8 per cent increase reported on the previous day.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Spain has reached 1,77,633 while the death toll stands at 18,579. At the same time, the number of people who have recovered has grown to 70,853. (ANI)

