Coronavirus related death toll in France surges past 12,000

Paris [France], April 10 (ANI): The death toll in France due to coronavirus has surged past 12,000 since the beginning of the epidemic.

Xinhua cited a Health Official who announced that France had reported 8,044 deaths in hospital and 4,166 deaths in elderly nursing homes, taking the toll to 12,210.

The outlet quoted Director-General of Health Jerome Salomon as saying at a daily briefing that currently 30,767 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 7,066 in intensive care.

The official, however, also noted that there are 82 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care compared to Wednesday, the first time that the country saw a decrease of COVID-19 patients in ICU.

The deadly virus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has infected more than 1 million people worldwide while the coronavirus related death toll stands at around 90,000. (ANI)

