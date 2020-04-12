Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in special Easter message

London [UK], April 12 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II in a recorded message for the Easter celebrations on Sunday said that "coronavirus will not overcome us" and called upon the UK to look for light amid the darkness shrouded by the deadly virus.

The Queen said that many religions have a mention of burning candles to celebrate festivals that overcome darkness.

Speaking from the Windsor Castle, she said: "They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us."

She said that the celebrations of Easter may be different for many as the world still grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and there may be grief for the same but she said: "As dark as death can be -- particularly for those suffering from grief -- light and life are greater."

The Royal Monarch said that in these times, "we need Easter as much as ever."

Her message comes when the UK hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus patients. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still recovering from the virus.

In her special address to the nation on April 6, she had said: "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us." (ANI)

