Corrupt, civil, military elites responsible for Pakistan's destruction: MQM leader Altaf Hussain

London [UK], March 22 (ANI): Founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain has said that the corrupt, civil and military elites are responsible for the destruction of Pakistan. They have been crushing the people to maintain their system of plunder and oppression.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is a secular political party in Pakistan that was founded by Altaf Hussain in 1984.

Hussain said that he did not compromise on his ideology, mission and purpose, so the establishment turned against him and conspiracies were made to destroy MQM and groups were formed. His house was held under siege and was burnt to ashes.

"The military generals while enjoying power have been doing everything to forcibly remove him from the political canvas," Hussain said while speaking to a charged gathering in London on the occasion of the 39th foundation day of MQM. A large number of people from London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and other cities of England were part of the gathering.



He said that he established the All-Pakistan Mohajir Students Organisation (APMSO) on June 11, 1978 and Mohajir Qaumi Movement on March 18, 1984, which he changed to Muttahida Qaumi Movement in 1997 and spread its political canvas throughout Pakistan.

He said that from 1978 to 2023, the struggle of the movement has been 45 years. The aim of this struggle is to end the monopoly of the two per cent privileged class from Pakistan and establish the rule of 98 per cent of the people in the country. He said that the elite and corrupt military generals have been ruling the country since the creation of Pakistan. In Pakistan, the continuity of the hereditary politics and government of a few families continues.

Hussain said that Pakistan was established where the Pakistan movement did not start. He said that the same elite killed the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah, first Prime Minister Khan Liaquat Ali Khan and Fatima Jinnah and the later who was the sister of Jinnah was declared a traitor and spy agent of India by the military dictator General Ayoub Khan.

Hussain said that since 1947, the country has been ruled by military generals. He said that all the institutions of the country, including the judiciary, are in the possession of this elite.



He said that he was called a traitor for the struggle of people's supremacy and rights, but the fact is that the political wing of the ISI and top military brasses are the real perpetrators and they have ruined the country.

He said that what he had said during his movement is being fulfilled today and with the passage of time, people have realized that his philosophy and message were correct and thus the people have started to understand that the civil and military elites are the axis of all evils.

In Sindh, Baluchistan and Pakhtunkhwa as well as in Punjab, this slogan is common: "The menace of terrorism is let out by the ghoulish military. Even the ruling Muslim League (PMLN) also raised this slogan.

He said that if Altaf Hussain was a corrupt person, he would have palaces like Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and other corrupt politicians. But he did not commit corruption. Hussain said his name is not included among those who looted the country's treasure, those who swallowed taxpayers' money.

On refusing to trade his ideology and mission and purpose, the establishment turned against him. MQM and he wanted to end the country's corrupt system, that's why some military generals plotted against MQM and him. They created splinter groups within the MQM in form of PSP, MQM PIB and MQM Bahadurabad. A few army generals were directly involved in this conspiracy who used state institutions for their own purposes.

He said that today, those who sell their conscience are claiming to be MQM's claimants and to be the original MQM. They should tell who created MQM. Who made them MNA, MPA, Minister, Advisor, Senator, or Mayor from London? All of them were created by Altaf Hussain or did they create Altaf Hussain? He said it was a blunder to forgive those who betrayed him and the party.

Regarding the decision of the property case in London, he said that whatever cases there are will continue to be fought through judicial and legal methods.

After the judgment of the case, he saluted all the workers and people who demonstrated in his support in various cities of Sindh and called them his and MQM's assets.

He paid great tribute to all the workers of Pakistan and overseas units for working with the movement and providing financial support to the cases despite all the difficulties. (ANI)

