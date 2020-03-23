COVID-19 cases in France cross 16,000, over 670 people dead

Paris [France], Mar 23 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people who got infected with coronavirus in France has increased by 1,500 to 16,018 over the past 24 hours, the country's director-general of health, Jerome Salomon, said on Sunday, adding that the number of fatalities has grown from 562 to 674.

"In France, there are 16,018 cases, 35 per cent of those infected are people under 65," Salomon said at a briefing, adding that 674 people died, while 7,240 more were hospitalized.

The previous reports indicated that 14,459 people had contracted COVID-19 in the country. (Sputnik/ANI)

